Infinix Zero 8 Live Images Leaked Ahead of September 7 Launch: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix has already announced the launch of the Infinix Zero 8 which will take place on September 7 in the country. Previously, the specifications of the handset revealed via Google Console listing. Now, the live images of the handset have appeared online, suggesting its design. One image clearly shows few details of the upcoming handset including battery capacity, cameras, software version.

Infinix Zero 8 Details

As per live images, the Infinix Zero 8 will have the dual punch-hole cutout for the front camera and it will be housed in the top left corner of the phone. In terms of display, the Infinix Zero 8 is expected to offer an FHD+ (1,080 x 2,460) screen along with a 480ppi pixel density. It also said to come with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

Under the hood, it will get power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the Infinix Zero 8 will run on the Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

The device will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. In terms of photography, it is expected to offer a quad-rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main lens, an 8MP secondary lens, two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it will come with a dual selfie camera including a 48MP main lens and another 8MP lens. The smartphone is expected to be priced below Rs. 15,000.

In addition, the company will also launch the Infinix Zero 8i alongside Infinix Zero 8. The Infinix Zero 8i is said to come as budget-friendly handset which will fall under Rs. 10,000. Nothing more is known about the Infinix Zero 8i. We expect the company will share more information about the handset in the coming days.

