Infinix Zero 8i Introductory Offer Ends; Retails For Rs. 15,999

Infinix Zero 8i has gone official in India earlier this month at an introductory price of Rs. 14,999. Now, it looks like the offer is over as the price of the phone has gone up to Rs. 15,999. Currently, the handset is listed on Flipkart with the new price tag and it comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is selling in the country Silver Diamond and the Black Diamond color option. The mid-range handset features the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz display, and much more.

Infinix Zero 8i: What Does Offer?

Running Android 10 with ZOS 7 out-of-the-box, the handset flaunts a 6.85-inch full-HD+IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It also supports a refresh rate of 90Hz and offers 1080 × 2,460 pixels screen resolution. There is a dual punch-hole cutout placed at the top left corner.

The processing of the device is handled by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard memory that can be expandable up to 256GB using a microSD slot. For optics, the Infinix Zero 8i sports a quad-camera setup at the back that houses a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. For selfies and videos, it has a dual-front camera setup including a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Other features of the device include a 4,500 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock as well. Further, the smartphone comes with a power marathon feature which claims to increase battery life. Lastly, it gets Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS for connectivity.

Should You Buy Infinix Zero 8i?

Considering the price, the Infinix Zero 8i is definitely good to consider. It offers a dual-selfie camera, 90Hz display, mid-range gaming-centric processor. However, you can now get a 5G-enabled handset under Rs. 20,000.

