Infinix Launches Zero 8i With 48MP Quad Rear Camera At Rs. 14,999

Infinix has brought a new smartphone called the Zero 8i to India. The handset is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB in-house storage. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart from December 9, 2020. It will be available in two colors such as Silver Diamond and Black Diamond.

Infinix Zero 8i Specifications Details

The Infinix Zero 8i features a 6.85-inch full-HD+ IPS display along with 1080 x 2460 resolutions. It has a dual SIM and runs Android 10 with XOS 7 on top. The smartphone comes with DTS-HD surround sound, MediaTek Helio G90T processor, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. In addition, the handset features a quad camera at the back, including a 48MP primary sensor along with an f/1.79 lens and an 8MP secondary sensor. It also includes a 2MP camera along with an AI lens.

Upfront, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup, including a 16MP primary sensor, f/2.0 lens, and 8MP secondary camera. The smartphone also comes with expandable memory up to 256GB. It also has Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Infinix Zero 8i also has a fingerprint scanner on the right side of the smartphone. The newly launched smartphone comes with ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and accelerometer.

On the battery front, it has 4,500 mAh along with 33W fast charging. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with a power marathon feature, which the company claims can increase battery life. The smartphone weighs 210.5 grams and measures 168.74x76.08x9.07mm.

Apart from launching smartphones, Infinix is planning to bring smart television, one more handset, and a soundbar this month. Earlier, the company was planning to bring these products in January; however, later on, decided to launch devices during this month.

