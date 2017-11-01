InFocus Snap 4 and Turbo 5 Plus get Rs. 2,000 discount for a limited time

Infocus Snap 4 and Turbo 5 Plus First Impressions

InFocus had launched the Snap 4 and Turbo 5 Plus smartphones in India in September. At the time of the launch, the smartphones carried the price tag Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively.

Not even two months after the launch, both the smartphones are now receiving a price cut of up to Rs. 2,000. After the price cut, the InFocus Snap 4 costs Rs. 9,999, while the Turbo 5 Plus is available at Rs. 7,999. However, this offer is only valid for a limited period of time; i.e. from November 1 to November 4. You can buy the smartphones exclusively from Amazon India.

Just to recall, the InFocus Snap 4 comes with a 5.2-inch on-cell HD display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750N chipset which is paired with Mali T-860 GPU. The Snap 4 offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery

The main USP of this smartphone is the quad camera setup. It phone features dual cameras at the back as well as on the front. So, the rear camera setup is the combination of a 13MP primary and an 8MP 120 degree wide-angle secondary sensor. There is also a LED flash with the camera.

At the front, there are two 8MP selfie shooters with beautification mode and a background blur mode.

Moving on to the InFocus Turbo 5 Plus, it sports a 5.5-inch display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

As for the optics, this model also sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is comprised of 13MP and 5MP sensors. At the front, there is a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is backed by a large 4,850mAh battery which is claimed to offer standby time up to 34 days.

Both the smartphones from InFocus run on Android Nougat and support connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM and micro USB port. Also, the smartphones feature a fingerprint scanner that is embedded into their home button at the front.