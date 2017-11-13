InFocus Turbo 5 is available at Rs. 6,499 for a week

InFocus Turbo 5, a budget smartphone was announced back in June this year for a price tag of Rs. 6,999. Now, this smartphone seems to have got a limited period price cut.

We say so as the InFocus Turbo 5 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that was priced at Rs. 6,999 is now available a discounted price point of Rs. 6,499 on Amazon India until November 20. For now, it looks like the company has not made up its mind to change the pricing of the high-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage as it is available for Rs. 7,999.

The USP of the InFocus Turbo 5 is its capacious 5000mAh battery touted to render up to 23 hours of video calling, up to 15 hours of online video viewing, up to 50 34 days of standby time and up to 50 hours of usage. Also, the device has the reverse charging feature that will let it charge other smartphones connected to it via the OTG cable.

To recap on the specifications, the InFocus Turbo 5 bestows a 5.2-inch HD 1280 x 720 pixel IPS display. At its heart, the smartphone makes use of a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC coupled with 2GB or 3GB RAM. For imaging, the smartphone houses a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera as well. The rear camera comes with f/2.2 aperture, HDR mode, panorama mode, beauty mode, filters and image stabilization. Even the selfie camera has the beauty mode feature.

While the device is available in two storage options - 16GB and 32GB, both the variants support up to 32GB of expandable storage using a microSD card. The InFocus Turbo 5 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box. The device has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS with A-GPS, and other common features.

Earlier this month, we came across a report that the InFocus Snap 4 and Turbo 5 Plus will get a price cut of Rs. 2,000 taking them to Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 7,999 respectively. Again, this was also for a few days and it lasted only until November 4.