Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite VR launched: Price, specs, features and more

Back in May, Intex came up with a shatterproof smartphone called Staari 10 at a price point of Rs. 5,999. Now, the domestic manufacturer has launched yet another 4G LTE smartphone to its portfolio with the launch of the Aqua Lions T1 Lite VR. As its name points out, this smartphone comes bundled with a VR headset to let users enjoy watching virtual reality content.

The latest offering from Intex is the successor to the Aqua Lions T1 Lite smartphone, which was launched earlier this year at a price point of Rs. 3,899. The latest smartphone from Intex has been listed on the company's website and will be available via one of the online retailers in the country.

Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite VR specifications

The Intex smartphone is fitted with a 5-inch display with a FWVGA resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor. This processor is teamed up with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal memory capacity. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 64GB of additional storage.

On the imaging front, the Intex smartphone sports a 5MP rear camera with autofocus. There is a 2MP selfie shooter as well on board. Both the camera modules have dedicated LED flash for effective low-light performance.

The connectivity aspects of the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual SIM support, GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The device gets the necessary power from a 2200mAh battery, which is touted to render up to 10 hours of talk time.

Riversong Jelly Kids GPS tracker hands-on

Price and availability

Intex has priced this smartphone at Rs. 4,499 making it another budget offering from the company. For now, it is exclusive to the e-commerce portal Naaptol. What makes the device interesting is that it comes with a bundled VR headset despite its budget price point. It is easily one of the few devices to be bundled with VR headsets that too in the budget market. The offline availability will help the device get a wider reach among the consumers.