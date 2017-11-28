Intex ELYT Dual with dual front cameras launched at Rs. 6,999

Selfie-centric smartphones have become the new rage among Indian smartphone users. From Oppo F5 to Vivo V7, there is no lack of such handsets in the Indian market.

Keeping in the current trend, home-grown Intex Technologies has launched a new smartphone called ELYT Dual for selfie lovers in India. It is equipped with a dual camera setup at the front, which consists of an 8MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Priced at just Rs. 6,999, it seems to be the most affordable dual camera smartphone around. The company further claims that the ELYT Dual can click DSLR-level pictures.

The front cameras also come with several special modes such as Bokeh Effect, Background Change Effect, 3D Noise Reduction, Audio Pics, Filters, Night Shots and Spy Cam.

In Bokeh Effect, the subject will only stay in focus, while the background will get blurred. Not only real time, users can edit the pictures later as well to get the same results. As suggested by the name, Background Change Effect lets users easily add, change or edit photo background. With Audio Pics feature, once an image is clicked, users can add audio up to 10 seconds to it.

Night Shots feature is for taking good quality pictures in low light conditions. The Spy Cam feature allows users to take pictures discretely and save them directly to the gallery without anyone's knowledge.

As for the rear camera, the Intex ELYT Dual features an 8MP sensor that is accompanied by flash.

Coming to other specifications, the smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass on top for added protection. Under the hood, the Intex ELYT Dual makes use of a quad-core Spreadtrum 9850 chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. This processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. To keep the lights on, there is a 2,400mAh Li-Ion battery inside. The ELYT Dual also packs G Sensor, Proximity and Light Sensors.

Apart from the specifications, the device comes pre-loaded with some interesting features and services. The smartphone is offered in Black and Champagne color options.