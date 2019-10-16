ENGLISH

    iOS 13.1.3 Update Released For Select iPhones With Major Bug Fixes

    Apple has released four software updates within a month after the release of iOS 13. The latest update -- iOS 13.1.3 seems like a minor bug fixer before the release of iOS 13.2. This update is available for a wide range of iPhones that seems to fix some of the issues of the iOS 13.

    The latest update claims to fix an issue related to ringing or vibrating with an incoming call. There is also a fix for the mail app that prevented some of the users from opening a meeting invite.

    This seems like a critical software update and is around 150MB in size. If you own an iPhone running on iOS 13, then make sure that you install this latest software update to make your iPhone better. Here is the complete changelog from Apple on what the new software update does to the iPhones.

    Make sure that the iPhone is charged fully and connect to a high-speed wireless network for a smoother software update process.

    iOS 13.1.3 Changelog

    • Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call
    • Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail
    • Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after British Summer Time adjusts
    • Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup
    • Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup
    • Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully
    • Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on Apple Watch
    • Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
    • Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets
    • Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center

    Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
