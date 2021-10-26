iOS 15.1 Is Here With COVID-19 Related Update: Unlocks ProRES Video Feature On iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max News oi-Vivek

Apple has officially released a major update to iOS 15 -- iOS 15.1. The new software patch now enables ProRES video capture on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Besides, it also introduces a new feature -- SharePlay, which will let families and friends watch a movie or a show together.

If you have an iPhone that is currently running on iOS 15, then your device will be eligible for iOS 15.1 update. The update size is around 1.4GB, hence, make sure your iPhone is connected to a high-speed WiFi network and has at least 50 percent battery for a seamless update process.

iOS 15.1 Introduces Verifiable COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

Another major feature that Apple is introducing with iOS 15.1 is that you can now add verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards into the Apple Wallet and they can be shown at various places. Do note that, this feature is limited to select markets like the US.

iOS 15.1 Real Word Experience

I have been testing iOS 15.1 for the last few hours on the iPhone 12 mini and I haven't found any major bug with this release. Do note that, this is definitely a major update for those, who own the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, as it unlocks a major camera feature, especially on the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As of now, there are only two phones -- iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max that support ProRES videos, where, these iPhones will shoot 4K videos with up to 30fps. Hence, if you are planning on shooting much smoother 4K videos, then it is best to go with regular video recording, as it supports up to 4K up to 60fps with Dolby Vision HDR encoding.

Do note that, if you have the base model of the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max, then the ProRES video recording will be limited to 1080p up to 30fps, as ProRES tends to take a lot of storage when compared to regular 4K video recording.

