iOS 15.4 Stable Version Now Available: Unlock Your iPhone With Face Mask On

Apple has finally rolled out the stable iOS 15.4 version for supported devices. The update is around 1.5GB in size, especially for iPhones which are currently running on iOS 15.3.1. This is also an important update, especially for those, who were fed up with unlocking their iPhone with the mask on.

The key feature that Apple is introducing with the iOS 15.4 update is the fact that you can now unlock your smartphone even when you are wearing a mask. Do note that, this feature is only available on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Hence, if you own an iPhone 11 or an older model, you won't be able to use this feature.

iOS 15.4 Update Size

As mentioned before the update is around 1.5GB in size for iPhones which are running on iOS 15.3.1 update. Along with the new Face Unlock capability, the iOS 15.4 update also introduced new emojis and this update also introduces a new and improved Siri on iPhone XS and the newer models. I have received the iOS 15.4 update on both iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro.

iOS 15.4 Update Supported Devices

The iOS 15.4 update is available for all the devices which currently support iOS 15. Hence, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the newly launched iPhone SE 2022 are eligible for iOS 15.4 update.

iOS 15.4 Update: Should You Install?

If you own an iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 13 series of smartphones, then this will be a great update, as it enables Face ID even when you are wearing the Face ID. To do the same, Apple is using better facial feature tracking around the eye area. Apple does confirm that this feature is as secure as Face ID, and one should be able to use the same without any issue.

