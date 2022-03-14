Just In
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Tipped To Launch At Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event; Key Specs & Price Revealed
- 4 hrs ago Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Games: Here’s All You Need To Know
- 6 hrs ago Telegram Gets Live-Streaming, Improved Interface With New Update: What Else In Store?
- 6 hrs ago Best VPN Services Of 2022: Free iOS & Android VPN Apps For Netflix
Don't Miss
- News Voting on no-trust motion against Pak PM Imran Khan to take place after Mar 27
- Sports Kabaddi international Sandeep Nangal is shot dead
- Finance Tata Sons’ Chief N Chandrasekaran Appointed As Air India Chairman
- Education ISRO YUVIKA 2022: Register Online For ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2022 Before April 10 On isro.gov.in
- Movies Vidya Balan Decodes The Title Of Her Upcoming Drama Thriller, Jalsa On Amazon Prime Video
- Travel 7 Great Summer Beach Getaways
- Lifestyle Can't Stop Touching Your Face? 7 Tips To Stop Picking Your Face
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified To Range Rover Evoque Look-A-Like: Here Are All Details
iOS 15.4 Stable Version Now Available: Unlock Your iPhone With Face Mask On
Apple has finally rolled out the stable iOS 15.4 version for supported devices. The update is around 1.5GB in size, especially for iPhones which are currently running on iOS 15.3.1. This is also an important update, especially for those, who were fed up with unlocking their iPhone with the mask on.
The key feature that Apple is introducing with the iOS 15.4 update is the fact that you can now unlock your smartphone even when you are wearing a mask. Do note that, this feature is only available on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Hence, if you own an iPhone 11 or an older model, you won't be able to use this feature.
iOS 15.4 Update Size
As mentioned before the update is around 1.5GB in size for iPhones which are running on iOS 15.3.1 update. Along with the new Face Unlock capability, the iOS 15.4 update also introduced new emojis and this update also introduces a new and improved Siri on iPhone XS and the newer models. I have received the iOS 15.4 update on both iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro.
iOS 15.4 Update Supported Devices
The iOS 15.4 update is available for all the devices which currently support iOS 15. Hence, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the newly launched iPhone SE 2022 are eligible for iOS 15.4 update.
iOS 15.4 Update: Should You Install?
If you own an iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 13 series of smartphones, then this will be a great update, as it enables Face ID even when you are wearing the Face ID. To do the same, Apple is using better facial feature tracking around the eye area. Apple does confirm that this feature is as secure as Face ID, and one should be able to use the same without any issue.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
14,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675