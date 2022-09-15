ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    iOS 16.1 Update Adds Battery Percentage Indicator To More iPhones

    By
    |

    With the iOS 16 update, Apple finally added an option to enable a battery percentage indicator on the select iPhone models with a notch. However, a few models like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone XR were missing from the list.

     
    iOS 16.1 Update Adds Battery Percentage Indicator To More iPhones

    With the iOS 16.1 beta release, Apple has now enabled the battery percentage indicator on all the aforementioned iPhones. While iOS 16.1 is currently in the beta stage, the update will soon be available for all the supported models, which enables users to activate the battery percentage indicator on some of the left-out iPhone models.

    iOS Battery Indicator Is Not Perfect

    While it is a welcome move from Apple to finally include a charge percentage indicator within the battery icon, it is definitely not the most accurate battery percentage indicator. For one, it shows the battery in white and suddenly changes to red color when the battery percentage goes below 21 percent.

    To enable the same, make sure that your iPhone is running on iOS 16. Go to settings > battery and enable battery percentage toggle. You can also check out our video on how you can enable the battery percentage indicator on iPhones running on the latest iOS 16 or the newer version of the operating system.

    With the latest iOS 16.1 update, almost all the modern iPhones with a notch will now support a battery percentage indicator. Here is the list of phones that supports battery percentage indicator.

    • Apple iPhone X
    • Apple iPhone XS
    • Apple iPhone XS Max
    • Apple iPhone XR
    • Apple iPhone 11
    • Apple iPhone 11 Pro
    • Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
    • Apple iPhone 12
    • Apple iPhone 12 mini
    • Apple iPhone 12 Pro
    • Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
    • Apple iPhone 13
    • Apple iPhone 13 mini
    • Apple iPhone 13 Pro
    • Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
    • Apple iPhone 14
    • Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    • Apple iPhone 14 Pro
    • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: iOS news iphones
    Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 11:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X