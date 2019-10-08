iPhone 11 Pro Max Made Of Gold And Diamond; Expensive Would Be An Understatement News oi-Vivek

If you feel that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is an expensive smartphone, then, you might not be aware of this custom version that costs a whopping Rs. 22,00,000! Yes, you read that right. Caviar is back with a modified iPhone 11 Pro Max -- possibly the most expensive iPhone that money can buy.

What's So Special About It?

This more than a piece of tech, in fact, it's a piece of art, a piece of jewelry made using noble metals like gold and diamond. This is a phone that lets you stand out from the crowd and show everyone how thick your wallet is, literally.

The back panel of this custom iPhone 11 Pro Max is made using solid 18Carat gold finished with a set of diamond in a typical Caviar fashion. This model is available in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Besides, users can also opt for the iPhone 11 Pro, which costs a bit less than the 11 Pro Max.

To take it to the next level, the company ships the phone with a hand-made black case consisting of the card of authenticity, USB Cable, charger, and a stereo headset. Yes, the company does not skimp on any of the accessories.

Each of the iPhones listed on the website is hand-made with absolute precision. The company also offers an option, where, a user can engrave her/his phone number onto the smartphone if that is something that you want to do.

Similarly, the company also has a platform, where, a user can upload her/his own design and get an iPhone that looks exactly how they want. The same design is available for older-generation iPhones like the iPhone XS and the iPhone X. Depending on the model the price does vary a bit. Check out their entire catalog of the modded phones here.

