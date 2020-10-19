iPhone 11 That Looks Like iPhone 12 Now Available In Select Markets News oi-Vivek

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 12 series of smartphones with features like 5G support, improved XDR display, and improved camera setup. All iPhone models from the 12 series now come with a flat frame, similar to the iPhone 5 or the iPhone 5S, giving them a retro look while keeping the modern design in check.

Chinese firms are known for smartphone modification, and the current trend is to modify the iPhone 11 to look like the iPhone 12 at a nominal price. You can now buy the iPhone 11 that looks exactly like the iPhone 12 (even the color options) with that flat frame.

According to the Twitter user DuanRui, it just costs around $42 to replace the iPhone 11 shell with an iPhone 12 shell. And these modified iPhones 11 are already available in the market in large quantities.

As these are third-party modifications, these devices will not get an official warranty from Apple, and they might also lose the water-resistant rating, making them susceptible to water damage when compared to the stock iPhone 11.

Though the modified iPhone 11 might look identical to the iPhone 12 externally, they will offer similar performance as of the iPhone 11 due to the chipset, camera, and the display. Of course, there will be a price difference between the two even if we include the additional $42 cost to change the shell.

So, if you are happy about getting an iPhone 11 that just looks like the iPhone 12, then you can definitely get one from China. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the availability of the modified iPhone 11 whatsoever. If given a chance, will you buy an iPhone 11 that looks like an iPhone 12? Tell us in the comment section.

