iPhone 11 To Be Available Under Rs. 40,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Still Worth Buying? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is all set to kickstart from October 3. However, the sale will go live tonight (Oct 2) at 12 AM for Prime members. The e-commerce site has already announced price cuts for several smartphones. Now, the Amazon product page has revealed the price of the iPhone 11. Check out the price of the iPhone 11 at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Apple iPhone 11 Price At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Going by the Amazon offer page, the price of the iPhone 11 is mentioned as Rs. 3_,999 which confirms the phone will be available under Rs. 40,000 during the Amazon sale. The iPhone 11 is currently selling at Rs. 49,900 for the base 64GB model.

Apple iPhone 11: Features To Check Out

To recall, the iPhone 11 was launched with a 6.1-inch display that delivers FHD+ resolution and protected by 2.5D tempered glass. The phone is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chip. For cameras, there is a 12MP dual rear camera module and a single 12MP front-facing camera sensor. Other features of the iPhone 11 include a 3,110 mAh battery unit, 4K video recording, and IP68 rating which makes the handset water-resistant with up to 2 meters.

Apple iPhone 11: Still Worth Buying?

Considering the Amazon offer page, we expect the iPhone 11 will cost Rs. 38,999 or Rs. 39,999. This means the smartphone could get a discount of up to Rs. 11,000 which can be a great deal. However, the iPhone 11 is quite old model as Apple has already launched the new-gen iPhone 13 series.

Besides, the iPhone 12 will be available under Rs. 50,000 and the iPhone 12 Mini under Rs. 40,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. So, it will be good to consider the iPhone 12 or 12 Mini than the iPhone 11.

As you get a powerful chip, 5G connectivity, high-resolution display, and so on. But if you are buying an iPhone for the first time and don't want to spend more than Rs. 40,000, then the iPhone 11 would not be a bad choice for you.

