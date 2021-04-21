iPhone 12,12 Mini Get New Purple Color Variant; Sale Starts April 30 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple has introduced several products at its Spring Loaded event including a new color variant for the iPhone 12 series. Both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini can now be purchased in a Purple color variant. To recall, the handsets were launched in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White color variants.

As far as availability is concerned, the new variant will be up for pre-orders starting this Friday (April 23) in 30 countries and go for sale on April 30. However, there is no word on the availability of new colors in India. We can expect it will launch soon in the country as well. In terms of price, the new color variant will cost the same as the other colors.

The iPhone 12 price starts in the country at Rs. 79,900 for the base 64GB model and Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB model. Lastly, the 256GB option retails for Rs. 94,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs. 69,900 for the base 64GB model, Rs. 74,900 for the 128GB model and the 256GB option costs Rs. 84,900.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini Features

Both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini flaunt identical design and differences between these devices are the display and the battery size. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 12 Mini offers a slightly smaller display measuring a 5.4-inch display. However, both phones support Dolby Vision and ​powered by the A14 Bionic chip.

In terms of battery, the iPhone 12 packs a 2,851 mAh battery, while the iPhone 12 Mini has a 2,227 mAh unit. For imaging, both phones come with a dual-rear camera setup including a 12MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and videos, there is a 12MP selfie camera with support for 4K video recording.

Alongside, Apple has introduced AirTags trackers, iPad Pro, Apple TV, and much more. The Apple AirTags with the U1 chip will allow you to find anything which is attached to the Find My app and will cost in the country at Rs. 3,190 for one and Rs. 10,900 for a pack of four AirTags.

