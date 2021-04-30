iPhone 12, 12 Mini Purple Color Variant Now Available In India: Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

At the Spring Loaded event, Apple introduced a new purple color variant for the both the iPhone 12 and the 12 Mini. Now, the new color variant can be purchased in India as well. Other colors include black, blue, green, red, and white. As far as the price is concerned, the new color variant will cost the same as the other existing color models.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini Purple Color Variant Price And Availability

To recall, the iPhone 12 price starts in India at Rs. 79,900 for the base 64GB storage variant, Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB model and Rs. 94,900 for the 256GB model.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage option, Rs. 74,900 for the 128GB, and Rs. 84,900 for the high-end 256GB model. You can purchase the new color variant of the both handsets via the Apple's online store and Apple Authorised Reseller stores.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini Features

Both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini have similar designs and features except for their display and the battery size. Starting with the iPhone 12, it offers a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 12 Mini sports a smaller 5.4-inch display with support for Dolby Vision.

Both units are ​powered by the A14 Bionic chip and have a dual-rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and videos, you get a 12MP selfie camera on the both devices with support for 4K video recording.

Moreover, the iPhone 12 packs a 2,851 mAh battery, while the iPhone 12 Mini is fuelled by a 2,227 mAh unit. Other aspects of the both handsets include an official IP68 rating, wireless charging, 5G connectivity, and so on.

In addition, Apple AirTags trackers have also gone on sale in the country, which is priced at Rs. 3,190 for one and Rs. 10,900 for a pack of four AirTags. It will also be available for purchase through the Apple's online store and Apple Authorised Reseller stores.

