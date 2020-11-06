iPhone 12 Mini And iPhone 12 Pro Max Pre-Order Today In India News oi-Vivek

Out of the four new iPhones that Apple recently launched, two of them are already available for purchase in India. Almost two weeks after the announcement, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are finally available for pre-order in India and across the world.

Unlike the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are a bit special in their terms. The iPhone 12 mini is the most compact full-screen iPhone and is also the most affordable 5G-capable iPhone. Whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone the company has ever made with bigger camera sensors.

All six models will be available for pre-order starting today at 6:30 PM via Apple Authorised online and offline stores, and Apple Indian online store. Do note that, the iPhone 12 mini is available in five colors, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four colors.

iPhone 12 mini Offers

The iPhone 12 mini comes in three storage variants. The base model with 64GB internal storage costs Rs. 69,900. However, with an HDFC bank card, one can get a flat Rs. 6,000 cashback, bringing down the price of the phone to Rs. 63,900.

The iPhone 12 mini with 128GB and 256GB storage costs Rs. 74,900, and Rs. 84,900, respectively. Just like the base model, with an HDFC bank card, users can get these devices for Rs. 68,900, and Rs. 78,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 mini Price In India

iPhone 12 mini 64GB -- Rs. 69,900 without cashback

iPhone 12 mini 64GB -- Rs. 63,900 with cashback

iPhone 12 mini 128GB -- Rs. 74,900 without cashback

iPhone 12 mini 128GB -- Rs. 68,900 with cashback

iPhone 12 mini 256GB -- Rs. 84,900 without cashback

iPhone 12 mini 256GB -- Rs. 78,900 with cashback

iPhone 12 Pro Max Offers

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive iPhone that the company has ever launched in India. The base model comes with 128GB storage and costs Rs. 129,900. One can use an HDFC card to get a discount of Rs. 5,000, bringing down the price to Rs. 124,900.

There are two more variants of the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 256GB and 512GB, which retails for Rs. 139,900, and Rs. 159,900, respectively. With the HDFC card offer, one can get these devices for Rs. 134,900, and Rs. 154,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Price In India

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB -- Rs. 1,29,900 without cashback

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB -- Rs. 1,24,900 with cashback

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB -- Rs. 1,39,900 without cashback

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB -- Rs. 1,34,900 with cashback

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB -- Rs. 1,59,900 without cashback

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB -- Rs. 1,54,900 with cashback

