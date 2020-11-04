Slow MagSafe Wireless Charging For iPhone 12 Mini; Here's Why News oi-Vivek

It Looks like the iPhone 12 mini is not a miniature version of the iPhone 12, as it has some shortcomings when compared to the regular iPhone. According to Apple, the iPhone 12 mini does not support 15W wireless charging like the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro. Instead, it maxes out at 12W wireless charging, and here is the reason.

Given the smaller form factor and a smaller battery, the iPhone 12 mini chargers at a slightly slower speed when compared to other iPhone 12 models. When it comes to wired charging, the iPhone 12 mini can be charged at 20W, capable of charging 50 percent of the battery in just 30 minutes.

Even though it has slower wireless charging, the iPhone 12 mini is likely to charge as quickly as any other iPhone, as it comes with a small capacity battery.

iPhone 12 mini Battery Size

The Apple iPhone 12 mini has the smallest battery amongst the lot. According to third-party sources, the iPhone 12 mini has a 2,227 mAh battery, which is much smaller than the iPhone 12's 2,815 mAh battery.

The iPhone 12 mini is likely to have the smallest battery on a 5G smartphone, and it is interesting to see if the phone could last through the day on regular usage. The base model of the iPhone 12 mini retails for Rs. 69,900, making it the most affordable 5G iPhone in the country.

The base model of the iPhone 12 mini offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and is also available with 128GB and 256GB internal storage for Rs. 74,900, and Rs. 84,900, respectively.

Except for the battery and display, the iPhone 12 mini almost identical to the iPhone 12. Both smartphones offer OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Ceramic Sheild, making the front glass stronger than a typical smartphone. Though it might scratch as easily as a regular smartphone, the Ceramic Sheild makes the iPhone more durable, protecting the screen from accidents.

