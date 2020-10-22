iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Battery Specifications Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple took the wraps off the latest generation iPhones in the iPhone 12 series last week. Usually, Apple doesn't reveal the battery details of iPhones at the time of announcement and the same will come to light by third-party sources. Now, as the sales of these new devices have debuted globally, the battery capacities have surfaced online.

iPhone 12 Battery Details Out

A Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel via Technoblog has revealed the battery specifications of the entry-level iPhone 12 models. Going by the same, the most affordable device in the series, the iPhone 12 mini with a 5.4-inch display gets the power from a 2227mAh battery, which is relatively bigger than the 1821mAh battery used by the iPhone SE 2020.

On the other hand, the standard variant in the series, the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch display uses a 2815mAh battery. Notably, this battery is smaller than that of the iPhone 11. For the uninitiated, the iPhone 11 standard variant is fueled by a 3110mAh battery.

Besides the battery capacities of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, the telecom regulator has not divulged those of the other two models in the iPhone 12 Pro series. We can get the battery capacities of these models soon as their sale is all set to debut on October 23 in select markets.

iPhone 12 Pro To Be Made Locally

While the battery details of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not known as yet, the report notes that the Pro model will be produced locally at the Foxconn facilities in India and Brazil apart from China. Already, Foxconn is manufacturing iPhone 11 and iPhone XR in both these markets.

iPhone 12 Series Price In India

The iPhone 12 mini is priced starting from Rs. 69,900 for the entry-level variant with 64GB memory capacity. The other two storage options - 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 74,900 and Rs. 84,900 respectively. Likewise, the standard iPhone 12 has also been launched in three storage configurations - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and these are priced at Rs. 79,900, Rs. 84,900 and Rs. 94,900 respectively.

Detailing on the iPhone 12 Pro, the device comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities and these are priced at Rs. 119,900 and Rs. 129,900, and Rs. 149,900 respectively. On the other hand, the most advanced offering, the iPhone 12 Pro Max also comes in the same three configurations that are priced at Rs. 129,900, Rs. 139,900, and Rs. 159,900 respectively.

