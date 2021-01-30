iPhone 12 Mini Available For Rs. 55,490: Should You Buy? News oi-Vivek

At the time of launch, the iPhone 12 mini was the most affordable device from the iPhone 12 series of smartphones, and this device just got a lot more affordable. If you are an HDFC bank customer, then, you can get the iPhone 12 mini for just Rs. 55,490. So, should you buy this mini smartphone in 2021?

It's As Powerful As The iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 mini is powered by the A14 Bionic SoC, the same processor which also powers the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup including the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which costs more than twice that of the iPhone 12 mini. However, the iPhone 12 mini ships with 4GB RAM, and it should not be an issue, as iOS is highly optimized to offer a good user experience even with 2/3GB of RAM.

The iPhone 12 mini, as the name suggests is a small smartphone, especially when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. A smaller phone comes with a smaller battery, hence, the battery life is also pretty average on the iPhone 12 mini. The rest of the features on this phone are as good as any other model from the iPhone 12 series.

How To Get iPhone 12 Mini For Rs. 55,490?

The base model of the iPhone 12 mini is currently listed for Rs. 64,490. Amazon is currently offering a flat Rs. 9,000 off for HDFC credit and debit card users, which will bring down the price of the iPhone 12 mini to Rs. 55,490. If you want to buy the iPhone 12 mini with 128GB storage, then you have to shell out an additional Rs. 5,000.

Do note that, the current offer is applicable to every color variant of the iPhone 12 mini. If you ever had a plan to buy the iPhone 12 mini, then, this is the best time to do so.

If you want a flagship smartphone with an excellent camera setup with extended software support, then buy the iPhone 12 mini. As the device supports the 5G network, it makes it an excellent future-proof smartphone.

Buy iPhone 12 mini Here

