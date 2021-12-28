iPhone 14 Might Ditch SIM Slot; Apple To Include eSIM-Only For Next Flagship News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Talks of the iPhone 14 are all over the internet, even if the launch is still months away. Several rumors and speculations are already talking about the possible specs and features of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. The latest one talks about the SIM slot on the iPhone 14 models, suggesting Apple could completely remove it.

No SIM Slot On iPhone 14?

An anonymous tipster was reported by MacRumors who has talked about the SIM slot on the iPhone 14 series. The report suggests the iPhone 14 would support only eSIM for cellular network connectivity. To note, Apple has already provided eSIM support right from the iPhone XS models. However, it has also a dedicated nano-SIM card slot for its models.

That's about to change with the iPhone 14 series as Apple will reportedly eliminate the physical SIM port. What's more, Apple has already recommended major US network operators to prepare for eSIM-only by September by the time the iPhone 14 releases. As part of the transition, several carriers have begun offering select iPhone 13 models without a nano-SIM card in the box in Q2 2022.

Good Thing Or A Bad Thing?

So far, all iPhone models included dual-SIM support. This allowed users to have one physical nano-SIM in their iPhone as well as get an eSIM from their network provider. In a gist, an iPhone user could use two phone numbers with their iPhone - which might be changing pretty soon. This would also mean a single number for an iPhone user henceforth.

On the other hand, removing the physical SIM card slot could improve the design and overall functionality of the iPhone device. Removing the SIM card slot allows Apple to offer better water resistance. Plus, it gives Apple a chance to include more components in place of the SIM card slot or make it sleeker!

Removing the SIM card slot on the iPhone 14 also brings Apple a step closer to its dream of achieving a port-less iPhone in the future. We've already heard reports of the iPhone removing the charging slot for the iPhone to switch to complete wireless charging. And now, we'll soon bid adieu to the SIM card slot!

