iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max Features Tipped Again; Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout Expected

iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max have resurfaced with the rumored pill-shaped hole-punch cutout render on the internet. The rendering depicts a two-hole design that Apple claims to be unique. A developer called Jeff Grossman shared an image of the iPhone 14 Pro prototype with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout a few days ago, prompting this development. According to many reports, Apple will deploy a hole-punch display, with Face ID technology relocated beneath the panel.

The pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will have two holes, according to the renders given by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), and will "not be similar to all the pill models from Huawei."

An iPhone 14 Pro mockup recently revealed a pill-shaped notch, although only one lens was visible. Both hole-punch cutouts will be visible on the iPhone 14 models, according to Young.

Last week, tipster LeaksApplePro said that the iPhone 14 will start at $799 (approximately Rs. 59,000), that the iPhone 14 Max will start at $899 (about Rs. 66,400), that the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 81,200), and that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost at least $1,199. (roughly Rs. 88,600).

This, according to the source, is attributable to rising production expenses. He also claims that "the difference between the [iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro needs to be more than $100."Mark Gurman, an Apple expert, also stated on his podcast 'Power On' that he believes Apple will eliminate the notch on some devices in 2022.

iPhone 14 Pro Price Higher than iPhone 13 Pro

According to a tip, the iPhone 14 Pro would cost $100 (approximately Rs. 7,400) more than the iPhone 13 Pro. It also claims that due to increased production expenses, the price gap between the upcoming iPhone 14 Max model and the iPhone 14 Pro might be more than $100.

