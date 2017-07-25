iPhone 8's final design revealed again; no 3.5mm audio jack and large power button

Last week, we came across a Forbes report containing a few renders of the iPhone 8. The renders were said to be based on the iPhone 8's CAD schematics that have been leaked through the supply chain.

Made by Nodus, the case designer, the renders had allowed us to take a good look at the device from all angles. Now, Forbes has published a set of fresh iPhone 8 renders that are designed by the same case maker. While the authenticity of these images is questionable, we are not denying the possibility of the actual iPhone 8 sporting a similar if not exact design. Scroll down to take a look.

5.8-inch bezel-less display According to the report, the iPhone 8 will arrive with an enlarged 5.8-inch OLED display with minimal bezels around it. The bezels will be just 4mm thick so that the device's display wouldn't be as fragile as the Infinity and Edge displays used on Samsung's premium Galaxy smartphones. It will also prevent accidental edge presses. The U-shaped top bezel is relatively thicker to accommodate the front camera and the sensors. The rumors have also indicated that the notifications and switches will be available in the "function" area, present at the bottom part of the screen. Absence of 3.5mm audio jack The bottom side of the device shows that it lacks the 3.5mm standard headphone jack. Interestingly, contrary to recent rumors, the alleged iPhone 8 seems to feature the Lightening port, which can be used for listening to music. Just like the iPhone 7, its bottom speaker and the amplified earpiece are said to produce stereo sound output. Enlarged Power button Keeping in line with last week's renders, the images show the iPhone 8 featuring an unusually large-sized Power button. This is because Apple may incorporate the fingerprint scanner inside the big Power button. As per the report, Apple has been granted a patent for such an arrangement for the fingerprint scanner as well. This makes sense as Apple has reportedly not figured out a way to embed the biometric Touch ID into the display. Vertical dual cameras As expected, the renders here show the iPhone 8 with a vertically stacked dual camera setup on its rear panel. Last week's report had claimed, "this switch is to support Apple's big drive into Augmented Reality". So this means the rear cameras will come with AR abilities. As of now, the configuration and resolution of the lenses are not known. Apple may keep the same 12MP wide-angle and telephoto lenses but make some technical improvements. Improved battery performance As we have reported the iPhone 9's battery will be L-shaped for offering better battery life. The Cupertino-giant is said to have joined hands with LG Chem in order to source the batteries for the next year's iPhone allegedly the iPhone 9. However, this Forbes report says that the iPhone 8 will feature an L-shaped battery "that should deliver iPhone 7 Plus-beating stamina but in a significantly smaller chassis."