iPhone 8 surprisingly outsells iPhone X

While Apple unveiled the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at the same time, the 10th anniversary model went on sale later than the other two devices. Before the iPhone X's release, many analysts predicted that it would make a significant impact on the sales of iPhone 8/8Plus.

However, it turns out, the iPhone 8 sales was not affected much by the arrival of the iPhone X. According to the data collected by the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), the iPhone 8 managed to outsell the iPhone X in its first 30 days on the market. The data further reveals, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus accounted for about 40 percent of the total iPhone sales, whereas the iPhone X only contributed 30 percent.

So should Apple be concerned? Well, not necessarily, but the numbers do imply that the iPhone X sales are below expectations.

"It's difficult to say whether iPhone X met, exceeded, or missed expectations, since Apple has never launched a phone in this way before," commented Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder on the matter.

"Based on the heightened publicity, we suspect some disappointment, with iPhone X accounting for less than one-third of US unit sales immediately following the launch. Of course, early supply constraints may have diminished sales, although as of now supply appears plentiful," he added further.

It is worth noting that CIRP has another way of looking at the situation.

"In addition, we think that some delayed iPhone 8 and 8 Plus demand contributed to the situation. After Apple announced the new phones in September, iPhone buyers waited to buy anything until after the release of the iPhone X. They evidently wanted to see what a thousand-dollar phone looks and feels like, and then in many cases bought the seven hundred dollar phone," says the company.

Interestingly, things were not quite the same before the release of iPhone X. Back in October, iPhone 7 was outselling the iPhone 8 as Apple fans were waiting for the iPhone X.

