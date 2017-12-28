Upcoming iPhones could be powered by MediaTek chipsets

Since the legal dispute between Apple and Qualcomm is far from getting over, the former may be looking for plan B, which involves a potential modem deal with MediaTek for the next generation of iPhones.

According to a report by DigiTimes, Apple has already transferred half of its chipset orders to Intel from Qualcomm. Now, the Cupertino-giant wants to further cut reliance on Qualcomm by signing a modem deal with MediaTek. As of now, there are not much details available. It is also worth noting that the information comes from unnamed "industry sources", leaving space for skepticism.

Whatever the case is, it makes sense for Apple seeking out alternatives in order to to rely less on the technologies built by its court rival.

As some of you may know, Apple and Qualcomm are fighting it out at the court since the beginning of this year. Both the parties have filed several cases against each other for patent infringement. Qualcomm has even gone to such extent that it asked the court to ban sales of iPhones in the US.

While we don't see the companies coming to terms anytime soon, it seems they are looking for business investments without the other being involved.

That being said, the report says that Apple wants to join hands with MediaTek for a short time. It is not likely that a long-term deal will be reached.

In the short term, Apple does believe that MediaTek meets all the three principles of the iPhone maker, which are, "leading technological competitiveness, comprehensive product blueprints, and reliable logistic support."

So the chances are that the 2018 lineup of iPhones could house MediaTek chips. However, the companies could enter a partnership for other products as well like smart speakers, wireless charging devices etc, notes the same report.

Needless to say, Apple has not made comments on this regard. It will be quite interesting to see if the company replaces Qualcomm with MediaTek, and if the performance of iPhones gets affected because of this.