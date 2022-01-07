iPhone SE 2022 To Replicate iPhone 8 With 5G; Features To Check Out News oi-Megha Rawat

Apple's next smartphone is expected to be a low-cost device with 5G connectivity. The iPhone SE 2022 is likely to be the name of this device. It will succeed the iPhone SE 2020, which is 4G capable. A lesser-known Apple analyst reiterates the device's features, which have been circulating for some time.

The next iPhone SE, according to Dylan (@dylandkt), will not be what he predicted in January. Instead, it will simply be a spec bump for the current-generation iPhone SE 2020. In terms of design, the upcoming iPhone SE will be comparable to the current model. However, it will have improved specifications and 5G connectivity.

iPhone SE 2022 Features

In a nutshell, the so-called iPhone SE 2022 will resemble the iPhone 8, but will have internal enhancements. According to rumors, this will be the last iPhone with a Touch ID-enabled home button. Apple's 5nm A15 Bionic chipset, which is also included in the iPhone 13 series, might power the iPhone SE (2022), making it the company's first inexpensive 5G-enabled smartphone.

The A15 Bionic, which has a hexa-core SoC with two high-performance cores and two efficiency cores, is now Apple's fastest mobile chip. In the meantime, the 4G-capable iPhone SE (2020) features the same 7nm A13 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 11 series.

Release Date for iPhone SE 2022

The same person said almost a year ago that the iPhone SE, which will be released in 2022, will have a design identical to the iPhone 11, but with a smaller screen. He also mentioned that, like the iPad Air 4th Generation, this handset's fingerprint sensor will be located on the power key.

Now, he claims that an iPhone SE with the above specifications will be released in 2024. Despite its outdated style, the iPhone SE 2022 is expected to attract more than a billion Android users to the Apple ecosystem.

Apple is planned to debut its next iPhone SE model in the first quarter of 2022, according to market research data company TrendForce, which is in line with other analysts' projections.

The third-generation iPhone SE will be a "key instrument in helping Apple establish a position in the market category for mid-range 5G smartphones," according to TrendForce, with a production volume of up to 30 million devices expected. In light of this, MacRumors predicts that the new iPhone SE will be available by the end of March.

