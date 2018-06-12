iPhone users are facing rapid battery discharge after iOS 11.4 update

Apple recently launched the newest operating system for iPhones, the iOS 11.4, which offered a lot of optimization issues and improved overall user experience. However, it looks like a lot of users are experiencing rapid battery draining issue after installing iOS 11.4 update.

More than 1000 users have reported this issue on Apple forum. The issue has been found on older iPhone models like the iPhone 6S and the newer iPhone models like the iPhone X, the latest flagship smartphone from Apple.

According to Apple Forum, users experienced battery drainage when the iPhone was connected to a 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi and the same was solved when they connected to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. However, this trick is not working for all and some of the users even rolled back to iOS 11.3.1 to solve this issue.

Apple is yet to make a comment on this issue. As a large number of users are reporting this issue on several online forums, Apple might soon launch a software patch to fix this issue.

The iOS 11.4 is available for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. The update is also available for iPads. However, it seems like iPads are not affected with this battery draining bug.

The iPhone X is the latest flagship smartphone from Apple which comes with a bezel-less design and a notch on the top of the display.

Here are the complete specifications of the iPhone X.

The iPhone X is the first one from the company to use an OLED display panel. The screen size is 5.8 inches and the OLED technology gives a fluid user experience. The resolution of the Super Retina display is 2436 x 1125 pixels and 458 ppi pixel density. The edge-to-edge display is too smooth and has the best color accuracy. You can just tap on the screen to wake up the screen.

The Apple iPhone X is powered by the new A11 Bionic. It is said to be the most powerful chipset to be used by any smartphone launched ever. It is 70% improvement in intense workloads. This processor is teamed up with the new Apple GPU that can handle high-quality gaming.

The iPhone X comes with 12MP dual cameras with an f/1.8 aperture on the wide-angle camera and f/2.4 aperture on the telephoto lens. The camera comes with Quad-LED True Tone flash for photos with low noise.

8 Ways To Make Your iPhone Battery Last Longer!

Source