iPhone XR Price In Flipkart Big Billion Days: Lowest Price Ever?

The iPhone XR was the first modern affordable iPhone with the Face ID system. Over the years, the smartphone has received a price cut, and the device is now officially available for Rs. 47,900 on the Apple store for the base model with 64GB internal storage.

As of now, the base model of the iPhone XR is costs Rs. 47,500, which is slightly less than the price listed on the Apple Store. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020, the iPhone XR is going to get much more affordable. During the sale, the iPhone XR is likely to be available for around Rs. 40,000, and Flipkart is likely to reveal the offer in the next few days.

What's more interesting is that the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE 2020 have also received a permanent price cut, and these devices will also be available at a discounted price cut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2002.

Apple iPhone XR Specifications

The iPhone XR comes with a 6-inch retina display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset with 3GB RAM and 64/128/256GB internal storage.

The smartphone has a 12MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording. There is also a 7MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has a premium glass-metal unibody design with features like IP67 rating and wireless charging.

The iPhone XR currently runs on iOS 14 and is likely to receive two more major iOS updates, which makes it future proof. If you are planning to buy the iPhone XR, then it is best to wait for the few more days, until the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020, where the price of the iPhone XR is likely to go live.

