iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max pre-orders begin on Airtel Store

Bharti Airtel today announced that customers can pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone­ XS Max on its Online Store from today.

The smartphones will be delivered to customers beginning September 28, 2018.

The telco also said that customers can also get a five percent cash back to benefit on EMI transactions for 12 and 24 months tenure and 5X reward points on non-EMI transactions will be available on purchases made via Citibank and Axis Bank credit cards.

As part of a special offer, select Airtel smartphone customers will also be able to order their iPhones on Online Store and pick-up from designated Airtel retail stores on September 28 and September 29, 2018.

"Eligible customers will receive a notification on my airtel app and the offer is applicable basis availability of stocks," Airtel said in a statement.

For those who are not aware, Cupertino based technology has recently launched 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Both iPhone Xs and Xs Max feature Super Retina displays, a dual camera system, the first 7-nanometer chip in a smartphone - the A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine - faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, a gold finish and Dual SIM to iPhone.

This Super Retina displays comes with a custom OLED design support Dolby Vision and HDR10 and has iOS system-wide color management for the best color accuracy in the industry.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity models in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 109,900 respectively.