iPhone XS look-alike Nokia smartphone spotted online with triple camera setup

According to leaks, Nokia is all set to launch the Nokia 9 smartphone by the end of January 2019. And now, a new Nokia smartphone has been spotted online with a triple camera setup and a bezel-less design.

Design

The unknown Nokia smartphone has an all-glass design with an almost bezel-less and notch-less design. In fact, the smartphone does look similar to the recently launched Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. We cannot spot the front-facing camera, and the smartphone is most likely to have a slider-mechanism similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 or the Honor Magic 2.

The device has a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a bottom chin with the Nokia logo. On the back the device has a triple camera setup with a single tone LED flash. There is no visible fingerprint sensor on the device, which hints that the unknown Nokia smartphone will be the first device to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is most likely to have an OLED display with FHD+ resolution with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The smartphone has a premium design with a mirror-like finish on the back.

As of now, there is no information on the actual specifications of this unknown Nokia smartphone. However, considering the leak the smartphone is most likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Considering all the features and specifications offered by the unknown Nokia smartphone. This could be the most expensive device from Nokia to launch in 2019. Do note that the Nokia 9 is also expected to launch in 2019 with a five-camera setup and an all-glass design with premium features and specifications.

HMD Global might showcase this yet-to-be-launched Nokia smartphone at MWC 2019. With the launch of this unknown Nokia smartphone, the company might shift from notch smartphones to bezel-less smartphones. What do you think about this Nokia smartphone? Share your views in the comment box.

