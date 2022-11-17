iQOO 11 Pro Appears on BIS Website; India Launch Imminent News oi -Sharmishte Datti

iQOO is among the brands that are confirmed to launch a flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The iQOO 11 series is all set to launch in the coming weeks. Now, the alleged iQOO 11 Pro has appeared on the BIS certification website, confirming the India launch. Can this Pro smartphone win over the Indian audience with its advanced gaming features?

The iQOO 11 series will likely include two models, the base variant and the Pro model. Previous reports suggest the iQOO 11 will likely launch in India as the iQOO 10 Pro. On the other hand, the iQOO 11 Pro will arrive with the same moniker as it appeared on the BIS certification website.

iQOO 11 Pro Coming to India Soon

Going into the details, the new iQOO 11 Pro was spotted on the BIS website with the model number I2212 - which is the same number that was spotted on other certification websites previously. Reports suggest the iQOO 11 Pro could launch in January 2023 in India.

iQOO 11 Pro Features: What to Expect?

The iQOO 11 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2K (2048 x 1080 pixels) resolution. An under-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole cutout can also be expected. Under the hood, the Pro smartphone will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Like the previous models, the iQOO 11 Pro could offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The upcoming smartphone is said to offer a 4,700 mAh battery paired with 200W fast charging support. This might be one of the first smartphones to feature the massive 200W fast charging technology.

Additionally, the iQOO 11 Pro is rumored to pack in a quad-camera setup with dual 50MP sensors. Another 48MP lens and a 64MP sensor have also been tipped - but nothing has been confirmed yet. Rumors suggest iQOO might bring in a V2 imaging chipset that will also appear on the Vivo X90 series.

One can also expect a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling on the new iQOO 11 Pro. Like other iQOO devices, the new phone will run FunTouch OS custom skin based on Android 13. One can also expect improved cooling technology that enhances one's gaming experience. This would make the iQOO 11 Pro a tough competition for other SD 8 Gen 2 devices.

