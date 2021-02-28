iQOO 3 Receives Price Cut, Now Starts At Rs. 24,990 News oi-Priyanka Dua

iQOO 3 has again received a price cut of Rs. 13,000 and it is already visible on Flipkart. This is not the first time that the company has decreased the prices of the smartphone as it has received a price cut earlier also. The device was launched in February last year in two colour variants, such as Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colors. Notably, the base variant of 8GB+128GB was priced at Rs. 37,990 and the other variant 8GB+256GB was launched at Rs. 40,990. But, now the Flipkart website shows that both variants have received a reduction of Rs. 13,000.

iQOO3 New Pricing And Offers: Details

The base variant is now available at Rs. 24,990 as against Rs. 37,990, whereas the other variant is now priced at Rs. 27,990 as compared to Rs. 40,990. Additionally, the company is offering a no-cost EMI option on the smartphone.

iQOO3 Specifications: Details

The iQOO3 smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB/ 12GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It also has a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. However, the 12GB variant of the smartphone is not listed on Flipkart.

The smartphone also comes with a quad-camera setup at the back along with a 48MP primary lens, 13MP wide-angle sensor, 13MP, and 2MP additional sensor. It also has a 16MP camera at the front for video calling and selfies.

Furthermore, the smartphone supports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, it has a 4,440mAh battery along with 55W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, 5G, and more.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch a new smartphone called the iQOO Neo 5 on March 16, 2021. In fact, the company has also shared a teaser on Weibo. It is also expected that the upcoming smartphone will be the successor of the iQOO Neo 3 5G.

