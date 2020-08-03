iQOO 5 Series With 120W Fast Charging Might Launch Soon: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO seems to be launching the iQOO 5 series soon. After the launch of iQOO 3 5G, it seems that the company will bring the iQOO 5 series directly without bringing any Pro variant. The report comes via the Digital Chat Station, which claims, the company is expected to debut the iQOO 5 series this month. According to the Weibo post, it is said that the company will offer more than one phone under this series. The iQOO 3 5G was launched in February 2020.

iQOO 5 Details

The iQOO 5 is likely to pack the new 120W fast charging technology which was launched last month. The fast charging technology claims to charge a 4000 mAh battery full in just 15 minutes. Nothing much is known about the features of the smartphone. There is no information about how many phones will come under the series so far. It is expected to come with the Snapdragon 865 or the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

On the other hand, the company launched the iQOO Z1 Nautical King Limited Edition in China last month and it is already available for purchase. To recall, the iQOO Z1 Nautical King Limited Edition offers a Full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box along with the company's iQOO UI on top. The device gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging technology.

Well, the talk is about the iQOO 5 series. The iQOO 5 series is also expected to launch first in China before going to India or other markets. However, we will keep you updated if anything further comes to our notice.

