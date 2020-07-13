iQOO Z1 Nautical King Limited Edition Available For Purchase Starting July 22 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO launched the iQOO Z1x 5G in China last week. The company launched the iQOO Z1 Nautical King Limited Edition today. It will be available for purchase in China starting July 22. However, the company already announced that the phone will only be sold for a limited quantity.

The teaser poster via the company revealed the new phone will have the same features as the iQOO Z1 except for a slight difference in design. However, the company did not comment on this. We hope that more info about the limited edition will come out in the coming days.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO Z1 comes with a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole design. The display offers a Full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device gets power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging technology. The handset is available in three RAM variant and comes in Space Blue, Galaxy Silver, and Symphony Meteor color options.

Coming to the software, the device ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box along with the company's iQOO UI on top. For imaging, the device has a triple-camera setup which comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 112-degree of 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies and videos, it is equipped with a 16MP front shooter. The features of the camera include Hyper HDR, human eye tracking, low-light, and ultrawide photography, 4K video shooting, and more. As per information, the phone will come with a different design. So, we can expect the company to share its information soon.

According to the information, the iQOO Z1 Nautical King Limited Edition phones will be available for sale in limited numbers. So, we can't say yet whether it will be available outside of China.

Best Mobiles in India