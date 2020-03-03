iQOO 3 With 20X Digital Zoom Ready To Go On Sale In India On March 4: Price, Offers, And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

iQOO is all set with the sale of its first flagship smartphone the iQOO 3. The much-awaited smartphone will go on sale for the first time in India on March 4 (tomorrow). The iQOO 3 will be up for grabs in Quantum Silver and Tornado Black color variants. Here are the details:

iQOO 3 Price And Offers

The iQOO 3 will be available for sale at Rs 36,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM 4G support. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage 4G model will be listed for Rs. 36,990 and the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with 5G support will cost you Rs. 44,990.

The iQOO 3 first sale will kick off on March 4, 2020, from 12 PM. Do note that the sale will be exclusively available on Flipkart and iqoo.com.

Meanwhile, the company is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on ICICI credit cards and all EMI transactions. Buyer will also receive an additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchange value of their old smartphone.

Consumers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option for 12 months on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv cards. Reliance Jio is also offering benefits of worth Rs. 12,000.

To recall, the iQOO 3 is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G capabilities. Under, the hood the smartphone is fuelled by 4,440 mAh battery with the latest 55W Super FlashCharge. The newly launched gaming smartphone also features a Monster Touch Buttons for the better gaming experience, 4D Game Vibration.

Upfront to features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with smooth 180Hz touch response rate and HDR10+ support. On the optical front, the smartphone houses an AI quad-camera setup with 48MP primary camera with 20X digital zoom with Super Anti-shake feature using EIS.

