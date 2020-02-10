iQOO 3 With Snapdragon 865 5G Processor, Android 10 Tipped Via Geekbench Database

The iQOO 3 has been tipped to go official sometime soon in China. While no specific launch date has been made available, its specifications are being tipped consistently. Just a few days ago, its hardware features were revealed by TENNA mobile certification website. Now, the device has made it to the benchmarking platform - Geekbench.

iQOO 3 Spotted At Geekbench

The hardware and specifications of the iQOO 3 listed on Geekbench corroborate with the leaked ones. The device is now confirmed to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity and 1.8GHz base frequency.

The listing mentions a 12GB RAM configuration but doesn't note the storage configuration. The smartphone will ship with the new Android 10 OS. The iQOO 3 scored 899 points in the single-core test, while it logged 3,299 points in the multi-core tests. That's all the primary features revealed by the Geekbench listing.

iQOO 3 Earlier Leaks

The iQOO 3 specifications have been tipped an AMOLED FHD+ display measuring 6.44-inches with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The processor and RAM configuration were the same as the Geekbench. The handset is said to feature four rear cameras packing a 64MP primary sensor.

The rear-cameras are further said to accommodate a 13MP periscope camera, another 13MP sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots, and a 2MP sensor for macro images.

Upfront, the smartphone is likely to sport a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling. Whether it will be accommodated in a punch-hole or waterdrop notch is something that remains to be seen.

iQOO 3 Expected Official Launch

As of now, there is no specific date announced by the company for the iQOO 3 official launch. But, with the intensity of leaks increasing with each passing day, an upcoming launch shouldn't be far enough.

Also, it was recently confirmed that Vivo is preparing to introduce the iQOO smartphone series a separate entity for the Indian market.

The first iQOO smartphone was tipped to arrive in February in India. And in an exclusive interview with Gizbot, the company revealed that the upcoming iQOO smartphone will be the first 5G device in India. This hints towards the arrival of iQOO 3 in the country.

