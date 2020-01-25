Vivo iQOO 3 Full Specs Leaked: Tipped To Come Void Of 90Hz Display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It recently was reported that Vivo is gearing up to make the iQOO smartphone series a separate entity for the Indian market. The company will be launching the first smartphone in its new series next month. In an exclusive interview with Gizbot, the company also revealed the plans for its upcoming series in India. Well, it seems that the company is also working on the third iQOO smartphone called the iQOO 3, whose specifications just hit the web.

Vivo iQOO 3 Leaked Specifications: No 90Hz Display

The Vivo iQOO 3 has already been spotted on some certification websites along with the iQOO Neo 3. Now, its full specifications have also surfaced online, courtesy Digital Chat Station leaving a little to the imagination.

Starting with the display, the iQOO 3 is said to arrive with a 6.44-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The leak also suggests the presence of an in-display selfie camera cutout placed on the top-left corner. It is worth mentioning that the Vivo V17 debuted as the first offering by the company to ship with a punch-hole display in India.

Also, the display is said to offer a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is not clear why Vivo would not equip its upcoming flagship with a 90Hz/120Hz display as the majority of the brands are now considering this option for their upcoming premium devices.

In terms of photography, the Vivo iQOO 3's leak suggests four cameras at the rear arranged vertically on the top-left. The module is said to accommodate a 48MP primary sensor. However, the remaining camera specifications are yet to be revealed. But, there could be a telephoto sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro or depth lens completing the module.

The processor powering the smartphone is suggested to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Notably, this processor has an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. So, the upcoming iQOO 3 is likely to support the 5G network as well.

It isn't clear if the device will be launched in a sole 5G model or will be announced with standard 4G connectivity as well. Lastly, the leak indicates a 55W fast charging supported 4,410 mAh battery taking care of the processing.

