Exclusive: IQOO To Launch Smartphone In February, Sets 1 Million Sales Target

There are many reports surfacing online that Vivo is planning to launch its sub-brand iQOO in the coming days. Well, it seems true as iQ00 is all set to bring its devices in the country. However, the upcoming brand will be operating independently.

The company is launching its first smartphone in February, which will be the first 5G smartphone in India, and it will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

"We will launch one device in February," Gagan Arora director marketing iQOO told Gizbot in interaction. Adding to that," The upcoming smartphone will feature both 5G and 4G variants.

However, he refuses to divulge the exact price of the upcoming smartphone. He said that the company will be focusing on premium products. "We are looking at selling 1 million in the next 12 months," he replied when asked about the company's selling target for this year.

Apart from that, the company is in talks with leading operators for 5G testing. However, the company has not made any announcement on the operators' tie-ups, but it is expected that it is talking to Airtel and Reliance Jio. Both are planning to test 5G networks with Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and ZTE.

In terms of specification, iQOO smartphone is likely to feature a 6.44-inch FHD along with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, and OLED punch-hole display. The smartphone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup. It includes a 48MP rear camera and 4,410 mAh along with 55W technology. The smartphone is expected to give a tough fight OnePlus and Asus smartphones.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to hire more people in India. "We are operating through Bengaluru, and currently we have 80 people in India. But now, we are planning to hire more people in the country," he said.

