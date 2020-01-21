Just In
Vivo Might Bring IQOO Phones To India Soon: Report
Vivo is reportedly planning to launch its sub-brand in India. The upcoming iQOO sub-brand is already present in China, and now it is likely to bring the five models in the country. The series comprises the Vivo iQOO Pro 5G, Vivo iQOO Neo 855, Vivo iQOO, Vivo iQOO Neo, and the Vivo iQOO Pro.
However, the upcoming smartphone brand will operate separately in India. So far, the company has launched five models in China, and it will bring all models in India, including the iQOO 3 Neo and the iQOO 3, reports 91 mobiles. Surprisingly, Vivo has not made any official announcement on the same. So this might be speculations.
However, the report reveals Vivo will launch a new brand in March this year, and it is expected to come with the Snapdragon 855 and the Snapdragon 845 chipsets. Apart from that, the upcoming brand is known for gaming smartphones. So there are chances that it will give a tough competition to Asus ROG.
This is not the first time that any Chinese player is launching its sub-brand in India. Earlier, Xiaomi and Oppo did the same thing. However, Realme had announced a long back that it is no longer a sub-brand of Oppo, recently, Xiaomi followed the wagon and announced that POCO is now an independent brand. The company has also issued a statement and reveals the same.
Meanwhile, Vivo has announced discounts on Vivo Z and U series on e-commerce giants i.e Amazon and Flipkart. The company is offering Vivo 10 32GB at Rs. 7,990 and Vivo 64GB will be available at Rs. 8,490, respectively. Whereas, the Vivo Z1 Pro 64GB, Z1 Pro 6 128GB variants will be available at Rs. 10,990, Rs. 11,990 on Flipkart.
