Vivo iQOO confirmed to feature a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor News oi-Vivek Vivo iQOO will launch on the 1st of March

Vivo is all set for the launch a new premium smartphone series under the iQOO branding on the 1st of March. The Vivo iQOO is expected to follow the footsteps of the Poco and is expected to offer flagship class specifications at affordable pricing.

As the company has already teased that the Vivo iQOO will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM and a lot more. Now, the newly released teaser of the Vivo iQOO gives a brief hint towards the design and aesthetics of the Vivo iQOO smartphone.

Design

Considering the teaser image, the smartphone will feature a premium all-glass design with a metal chassis. The teaser image does confirm that the Vivo iQOO will have a triple camera setup with a primary 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor (front the previous teaser).

Next, the smartphone has a power button and the volume button on the right side of the smartphone and a dedicated key to activate voice assistant on the left side (possibly). The smartphone has minimal branding with a small Vivo logo on the frame.

The rear casing of the Vivo iQOO does not show an in-display fingerprint sensor, which re-affirms that the smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, as Vivo has pioneered in the in-display fingerprint scanning technology.

The smartphone will be available in gradient finish, similar to the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro. However, unlike the Vivo V15 Pro, the Vivo iQOO will feature a 2.5D curved tempered glass finish on the back and the front.

The device is already teased to support fast charging, and the Vivo iQOO might also support wireless charging. Lastly, the smartphone is most likely to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, mimicking the Vivo V15 Pro.

As of now, there is no official information on the pricing of the Vivo V15 Pro. Considering the specs sheet, the Vivo V15 Pro is expected to cost similar to the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 9.