    Vivo iQOO smartphone to be launched on March 1 with SD 885, 12GB RAM and more

    Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is all set to launch its first ever smartphone on March 11. Here are the details of the phone which you should consider.

    By
    |

    Vivo's sub-brand iQOO on February 20 confirmed that the company will introduce its first-ever smartphone at an event in Shenzen on March 1st. The tagline promoted by the company says Monster Inside.

    Vivo iQOO smartphone to be launched on March 1 with SD 885 and more

     

    A couple of days back the company has also posted an image which confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will sport a 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. The image has also confirmed that the phone will pack a 4000mAh battery along with 44W fast charging support, USB Type-C port, NFC, 4D gaming experience and support Super HDR for the camera.

    According to Benchmark leak, the smartphone was spotted with model number V1824A and it will come with a Full HD+ display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

    Vivo iQOO smartphone to be launched on March 1 with SD 885 and more

    Last week Vivo announced the sub-brand iQOO, and the company recently confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will is going to be powered by Snapdragon 855. During the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend, the company showcased the phone with triple rear camera setup placed vertically on the rear panel, along with a glossy display.

    Moreover, the company has also confirmed that the phone will sport a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint scanner, which is going to be the successor of the fifth generation used in the Vivo NEX.

    Looking at the powerpack specification we can safely assume that this is going to be another flagship under new branding, and there are possibilities that the company is going to introduce this phone as a gaming smartphone. Still, we have to wait for the official launch for getting more accurate specification and pricing.

    Source

    Read More About: iqoo vivo smartphone news
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
