Vivo iQOO with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage teased
Vivo iQOO is expected to be the first smartphone from Vivo with Snapdragon 855 SoC

Vivo recently announced a new sub smartphone brand iQOO, under which the company is expected to launch affordable flagship smartphones to compete against the likes of the Poco, Asus, and OnePlus. And now, the company has started to tease the launch of the first flagship smartphone under iQOO branding.

In the latest teaser image for the Vivo iQOO, the company is talking about the different aspects of the smartphone, by teasing the bare bone specifications of the smartphone. Considering the teaser image, the Vivo iQOO is definitely one of the fastest smartphones in the world, period.

With respect to design, the Vivo iQOO is expected to feature a premium design (all glass design or an all-metal unibody design with a better thermal solution.

Vivo iQOO specifications

According to the teaser image, the Vivo iQOO smartphone will feature a bigger display with support for Super HDR playback. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo iQOO is expected to be a gaming smartphone, as the official teaser confirms that the Vivo iQOO will come with a 4D shock feature, which will be helpful for the gamers.

The smartphone will feature NFC and also supports 44-watt super charging via USB type C port, which is expected to charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 60 minutes (for a 4000 mAh battery). The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top, similar to the FunTouch OS found on the Vivo smartphones.

The smartphone will also have a triple camera setup. However, as of now, there is no information on the exact camera implementation on the Vivo iQOO smartphone. Considering the teased features, the Vivo iQOO is expected to cost around $500 to $700 for the base variant.