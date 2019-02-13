ENGLISH

Vivo creates a new sub-brand iQOO to unveil flagship smartphones

Vivo has also launched its own sub-brand iQOOO. Here are the details about the new brand, and what it is going to bring to the table.

    Chinese smartphone makers are fast waking up to the advantages of creating sub-brands. Huawei has already witnessed the huge success with its sub-brand Honor and now the company is making more profit than the parent company itself. Just like that Vivo has also introduced its new sub-brand iQOO with a futuristic teaser. Current the new sub-brand is not live and it seems that the company will start the sub-brand later this year.

    Vivo creates a new sub-brand iQOO to unveil flagship smartphones

     

    If you don't know how to read iQOO then don't worry you are not the only one we are also figuring it out. The bran's Weibo account posted a question asking everyone "Do you know how to read our name" and within a few hours, the post received more than 1,300 comments.

    Neither Vivo nor the newly introduced sub-brand revealed any information about the upcoming device from the company. The company has announced that one lucky follower will receive an actual iQOO smartphone from Vivo, which means we will see it soon.

    It seems the iQOO phones are going to target the premium segment gaming phones just like the Nubia and its Red Magic series.

    Let's see what the new brand is going to bring to use. There is still no information when the iQOO will launch its first device and when it will hit all the international markets.

