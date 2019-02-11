ENGLISH

Vivo V15 Pro hands on images leaked ahead of official launch

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images have surfaced on the web showcasing the smartphone in full glory. All you need to know about the new smartphone.

    Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has already started teasing about the upcoming smartphone the Vivo V15 Pro a while back. The company has already revealed a lot of information about the smartphone. Recently the company has also revealed the key information of the device on the Amazon India landing page. According to the landing page, Vivo is planning to add a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The company will hide the selfie camera in the motorized section which means that it will sport a "pop-up selfie" camera.

    Vivo V15 Pro hands on images leaked ahead of official launc

     

    Now, the smartphone has leaked on the web showcasing the live images of the phone posted on Weibo by a user. The hands-on images of the Vivo V15 Pro showcase the phone in full glory in blue color. The image shows the rear panel of the device which features a triple camera sensor aligned vertically along with an LED flash placed between the lenses. Along with the rear panel, we can also see the pop-up front camera which is placed in alignment with the rear cameras.

    Earlier, leak suggests that the triple camera setup will have a 48-megapixel camera sensor which will output a final image of 12-megapixel. This camera will output 12MP images in the extremely low-light conditions and use the pixel binning technology to enhance the sharpness, clarity and color reproduction of the images. The software will take four pixels and combine the same to create a superpixel with qualities.

    The landing page confirms that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the company has not revealed anything about the availability or pricing of the smartphone. But it seems that the phone will be available through Amazon India and Vivo online store. Under the hood, the Vivo V15 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 675, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS out of the box.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
