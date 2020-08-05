ENGLISH

    iQOO 5 Series With 120W Fast Charging To Launch On August 17

    iQOO is prepping up to launch the iQOO 5 series on August 17 in China. The main highlight of the series will be the ultra-fast 120W charging technology. The new 120W rapid charging technology has received Rheinland's safe-charging certification.

    iQOO 5 Series To Launch On August 17

     

    The launch event will be held at 2:30 pm local time (12 pm IST) in China. The company has already started teasing the features of the iQOO 5 series. Recently, the company mentioned the launch date and "120W" and "15 minutes" on its Weibo handle. According to the company, the 120W ultra-fast charging technology takes 5 minutes to charge 50 percent and can fully charge in 15 minutes. The handset is expected to pack dual batteries with a measure of 2,000 mAh in size. At the moment, it is unknown when it will arrive in India.

    iQOO 5 Specifications

    In terms of display, the smartphone is expected to come with an AMOLED display and a punch-hole cut design. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is not yet known which smartphones will be launched under the iQOO 5 series. According to a tipster, under the series will be an affordable device and a flagship smartphone.

    The iQOO 5 is already listed on the JD.com retailer site. It reveals the smartphone will carry a model number is V2024A. However, the listing does not reveal any specifications of the phone.

    Previously, the same model number device was certified by China's 3C certification platform. From where it is known, it will support the 5G network. It expected to offer 8GB RAM and a 55W fast charger. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and will ship with Android 10 OS. Apart from these nothing more is know yet.

    iqoo smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 12:24 [IST]
    X