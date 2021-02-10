Just In
- 5 min ago Airtel Vs Reliance Jio 2GB Prepaid Packs: Which Plan Is Better?
-
- 9 min ago Nokia Launches Earbuds Lite With Up To 35 Hours Of Playback Time
- 16 min ago Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch Launched In India: Now Available At Introductory Price Of Rs. 3,999
- 58 min ago Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon Chipsets Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Don't Miss
- News 'Ab zyada ho Rahi hai', says PM Modi as Congress stages walk out in Lok Sabha
- Sports Kohli vs Tendulkar: Panesar’s suggestion to rename India vs England series starts Twitter war
- Finance How To Open An NPS Account Using PAN?
- Movies Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli’s Next Is Going To Be A Jungle Adventure Film: Report
- Automobiles Ford Revises Variant Lineup Of Figo, Aspire & Freestyle Models: Here Is The New Price List!
- Lifestyle 15 Amazing Health Benefits Of Jungle Jalebi/Madras Thorn
- Education NCHM JEE 2021 Application Form Released: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, And Other Details
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In February
iQOO 7 Expected To Launch In India In March: Two More Devices Might Come In April
iQOO announced its 5G-enabled iQOO 3 smartphone in the country last year. Now, it seems the company is all set to bring another handset in India soon. A new leak by tipster Debayan Roy reveals that the brand is planning to launch one flagship phone in the country by end of the March which is speculated to be the iQOO 7.
🚨Exclusive🚨-Totally,Totally & Totally Confirmed that-— Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) February 10, 2021
1. iQOO is going to launch-
ONE Flagship Smartphone on🔴March end (expect-3rd/4th week)in 🇮🇳
It might be iQOO 7.
2.iQOO is also planning to launch
TWO more Devices around the
🔴end of April in🇮🇳
🔃ReTweet will be OP❤️
🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cnsBzyHAMo
He further states that the Indian market might get two more devices by end of the April. Although he did not mention the names of the other two phones. Even, there is also no official confirmation regarding this. However, if it turns out to be true, we can expect the company will share more details soon.
To recall, the iQOO 7 was originally launched last month and the price of the handset starts at 3798 CNY (around Rs. 43,100) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs in China at 4198 CNY (around Rs. 47,600). In terms of colors, the device comes in Latent Blue, Black and Legendary Edition options.
iQOO 7 Features
The smartphone comes with a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It packs the all-new Snapdragon 888 5G chipset which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Android 11 topped with OriginOS for iQOO.
A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the iQOO 7 that supports 120W fast charging. For cameras, the handset sports a triple camera setup that offers a 48MP primary camera with support for both OIS and EIS. The main lens is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FoV and 13MP portrait sensor. For selfies and videos, there is a 16MP front snapper.
Lastly, the handset gets 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM support, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Indian variant of the phone will offer the same features like the Chinese model.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
6,999
-
7,630
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895