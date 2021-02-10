iQOO 7 Expected To Launch In India In March: Two More Devices Might Come In April News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO announced its 5G-enabled iQOO 3 smartphone in the country last year. Now, it seems the company is all set to bring another handset in India soon. A new leak by tipster Debayan Roy reveals that the brand is planning to launch one flagship phone in the country by end of the March which is speculated to be the iQOO 7.

🚨Exclusive🚨-Totally,Totally & Totally Confirmed that-

1. iQOO is going to launch-

ONE Flagship Smartphone on🔴March end (expect-3rd/4th week)in 🇮🇳

It might be iQOO 7.



2.iQOO is also planning to launch

TWO more Devices around the

🔴end of April in🇮🇳



🔃ReTweet will be OP❤️

🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cnsBzyHAMo — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) February 10, 2021

He further states that the Indian market might get two more devices by end of the April. Although he did not mention the names of the other two phones. Even, there is also no official confirmation regarding this. However, if it turns out to be true, we can expect the company will share more details soon.

To recall, the iQOO 7 was originally launched last month and the price of the handset starts at 3798 CNY (around Rs. 43,100) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs in China at 4198 CNY (around Rs. 47,600). In terms of colors, the device comes in Latent Blue, Black and Legendary Edition options.

iQOO 7 Features

The smartphone comes with a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It packs the all-new Snapdragon 888 5G chipset which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Android 11 topped with OriginOS for iQOO.

A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the iQOO 7 that supports 120W fast charging. For cameras, the handset sports a triple camera setup that offers a 48MP primary camera with support for both OIS and EIS. The main lens is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FoV and 13MP portrait sensor. For selfies and videos, there is a 16MP front snapper.

Lastly, the handset gets 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM support, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Indian variant of the phone will offer the same features like the Chinese model.

