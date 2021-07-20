iQOO 7 Monster Orange Color Variant Tipped; Launch During Prime Days Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO announced the iQOO 7 smartphone back in April in India. Now, the handset will soon get a new color variant and the brand also teased the launch of the new variant. However, it did not divulge whether the upcoming variant is a new color or an upgraded version. The latest information has revealed that the launch date and storage configurations of the iQOO 7 new variant.

iQOO 7 Monster Orange Color Variant Design And Storage Options

91mobiles has reported in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, that iQOO will announce a new color variant for the iQOO 7 named Monster Orange. The launch of the upcoming variant will take place during the Amazon Prime Days sale which is scheduled for July 26.

We expect the new variant will go on sale on the same day of its launch. Further, the new Monster Orange color variant is said to come in two storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. In terms of design, the iQOO 7 Monster Orange color is the same color as the brand logo. There is 'Monster' written on the rear panel and the frame of the device is seen in silver color.

iQOO 7 Features

The iQOO 7 has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The device has a triple camera setup at the rear panel consisting of a 48MP main lens, 13MP ultra-wide-lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Upfront, the iQOO 7 features a 16MP selfie camera. Moreover, the device packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support It also comes with stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

What We Think

As of now, the price of the new variant is still under wraps. We expect the price of the new variant will be similar to the existing color models. The iQOO 7 currently selling starting at Rs. 31,990. So, if you are planning to buy the iQOO 7, then you should for the iQOO 7 Monster Orange variant. The new color variant looks attractive and the silver border in the orange color gives it a more unique look.

