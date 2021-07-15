iQOO 7 To Get New Variant Soon In India: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO launched the iQOO 7 back in April in India alongside the iQOO 7 Legend. Now, the brand seems to be launching a new variant of the iQOO 7. The company took to its social media handle for the announcement. The brand has mentioned a 'New Avatar' of the iQOO 7. So, it remains to be seen whether the upcoming model is a new color or an upgraded version.

The Monster is awake and ready to lit up the whole town.



Stay tuned for the all new avatar of iQOO 7.



Coming Soon#iQOO7 #ThisMonsterIsLIT #ComingSoon #iQOO pic.twitter.com/dPYbkqu9Vb — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 14, 2021

iQOO 7 Getting New Variant Soon

The shared teaser hints at an orange color. So, there is a chance the brand will launch a new color variant for the iQOO 7. Besides, we know the Indian variant of the iQOO 7 is a rebranded version of the iQOO 5 Neo.

The iQOO 5 Neo is available in three color variants - Black, Cloud Blue, and Pixel Orange. However, the iQOO 7 was launched in two color options - Solid Ice Blue and Storm Black. So, this might be the Pixel Orange color option.

iQOO 7 Features

If this appears to be true, we can expect the new color variant to have the same features as the existing models. To recall, the iQOO 7 has a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz display. The smartphone runs the SD870 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The phone packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support that claims to take just 22 minutes to charge the full battery of the iQOO 7.

There is a triple camera setup at the rear panel that includes a 48MP main lens, 13MP ultra-wide-lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera that supports 1080p video recording. Lastly, the iQOO 7 is available in three storage configurations starting at Rs. 31,990.

What We Think

Although the features are believed to be the same but the new variant might cost a bit more than other color variants. As of now, we cannot tell anything for sure until more details come out. Further, we expect the upcoming variant of the iQOO 7 will also get a good response like other models.

