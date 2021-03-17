iQOO Neo 5 5G With Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Official: Will It Arrive In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Neo 5 5G has been announced in China with features like the Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz display, and much more. The device will join the iQOO Neo 5 series smartphone which went official last year. The iQOO Neo 5 comes in Black, Cloud Blue, and Pixel Orange colors, and the price of the phone starts at CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 27,900) for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB models are priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,100), CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 33,500) respectively. The device is up for pre-orders in China via the company's official site.

iQOO Neo 5 5G: Key Features

The iQOO Neo 5 comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 × 1,080 pixels screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+ and has a 20:9 aspect ratio, punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the device has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support and runs Android 11-based OriginOS custom skin on top.

For cameras, the iQOO Neo 5 gets a triple camera setup at the back with a combination of a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP camera front camera and it also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and Hi-Fi audio. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

iQOO Neo 5 5G In India

As of now, there is no official info regarding the launch of the iQOO Neo 5 5G in the country. However, we already know that the brand is gearing up to bring a slew of devices in India soon. One of them is iQOO 7, which was recently teased by the iQOO India Director, Gagan Arora. On the other hand, two more iQOO phones are expected to arrive by end of the April. So, we might get the newly launched iQOO Neo 5 5G as well. However, we will suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

