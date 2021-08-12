iQOO 8 Launching Soon In India; Spotted On IMEI Database News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO 8 series is all set to debut on August 17 in China. The series will most likely comprise three models, which are the standard iQOO 8, iQOO 8 Pro, and the BMW Motorsport iQOO 8 Edition. Features of the upcoming iQOO 8 series have already been tipped by the company and multiple leaks. Now, it seems the India launch will also happen soon as the standard variant was spotted on the IMEI database.

iQOO 8 India Launch Expected Soon

The Indian variant of the iQOO 8 was spotted on the IMEI database via tipster Mukul Sharma, which confirms the device will launch in the country in the coming days. Apart from this, nothing much is known at this moment. The brand is also yet to confirm this so we will suggest taking this with a pinch of salt. However, we expect the device might arrive in India soon after its Chinese debut.

iQOO 8 Series: We Known So Far

The iQOO 8 series will feature a 2K E5 display that will be an AMOLED 10-bit panel. The iQOO 8 series is also said to come with LTPO technology for variable refresh rate that will switch between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the content. The Pro model will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, while the standard model might run the SD870 chip.

Moreover, the Pro model is said to have a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16MP sensor. The main lens is also said to support Vivo's VIS five-axis stabilization feature. Besides, the Pro model is also likely to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Other features will include 4GB virtual RAM, Android 11-based OriginOS, and so on.

iQOO 8 Series In India

The iQOO 8 Pro model is said to start at CNY 5,299 (around Rs. 60,705). Given that, we expect the standard variant will cost below Rs. 50,000. Like their predecessors, the upcoming iQOO 8 series is also believed to get a huge response in the country. Apart from the processor, the camera and display features will also be the plus points for the iQOO 8 series.

